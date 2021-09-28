Baffins Milton Rovers 'there to be shot at' as they gear up for Cowes Sports visit

Charlie Williamson is back available for Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (241020-33)

Baffins are still to taste defeat in the league this season after eight games and entertain Cowes Sports at the PMC Stadium tomorrow night.

Wilkinson has been mighty impressed with the start Baffins have made to the campaign.

They've won six and drawn two of their opening eight Wessex Premier games - and have a 100 per cent home record without conceding a goal in four games.

But Wilkinson admitted such a strong beginning for second-placed Rovers will only make them a target as clubs look to take their undefeated status.

He said: ‘We’re there to be shot at. I hear people saying Baffins have had the easiest start but I don’t think we have.

‘We’ve gone and beaten Moneyfields, we drew with Fareham, we went to Alresford and got a point - there are no easy games in this league. We can only beat what’s in front of us.

‘This is what we say to our lads - there was a big game down the road between Moneyfields and AFC Portchester - so attendances probably weren’t as high for Hythe & Dibden - they have to go and create their own atmosphere and go and get the job done.’

Wilkinson is loving working with his squad this season and could not be happier with where they find themselves at the minute.

Yet he stressed they cannot afford to let standards slip with some tough tests on the horizon.

Wilkinson said: ‘It’s just a bit more of the same, obviously results have been good, there’s always room for improvement in performances - it’s never the finished article in performances - we’re just looking to raise the performance level in each game, really.’

Baffins are boosted with Charlie Williamson available again for the visit of Cowes while both Alex Przespolewski (foot) and Miles Everett have recovered from recent injuries.