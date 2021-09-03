Baffins Milton Rovers to celebrate decade since forming with 'Legends' anniversary match
Baffins Milton Rovers will mark a decade since forming with a club 'Legends' match on Sunday.
Rovers, who were formed exactly 10 years ago today (Friday), will host a meeting between the two Sunday sides the club were initially started from.
Milton Rovers and Baffins Milton came together in 2011 to become Baffins Milton Rovers and entered the now-defunct Portsmouth Dockyard Saturday League.
Baffins committee member Sam Willett will take charge of the Baffins Milton 'Legends' side, while club secretary Danny Rimmer will oversee the Milton Rovers 'Legends' outfit.
It will bring a host of faces past and present with connections to the club back to together to mark such a special occasion, with Sunday's match kicking off at 11am at the club's PMC Stadium home.