Battling Gosport Borough come from behind three times to claim Metropolitan Police draw - but boss Shaun Gale still left slightly disappointed
Shaun Gale spoke of his pride as Gosport Borough delivered a rousing second-half showing to come away from high-flying Southern League Premier South rivals Metropolitan Police with a 3-3 draw.
But the Boro boss admitted he was slightly frustrated his troops failed to come away with all three points after midfielder Josh Huggins' stoppage-time header salvaged a draw for the visitors.
Gale says Gosport second-half display was the best they've produced all season as they came from behind three times with goals from Billie Busari, substitute AJ Harris-Sealy and Huggins' last-gasp effort.
But given what he saw as such a strong showing after the restart, the Boro boss was ultimately a little annoyed it wasn't an effort which was rewarded with victory at third-placed Met Police.
Gale said: ‘I keep saying it, performance-wise that’s probably the best half, 45 minutes of football we’ve played, we were playing against a team who were second in the league and we dominated them, they couldn’t deal with us.
‘It was fantastic, really good, we would have taken a point beforehand because it’s a tough place to go. Having witnessed what I witnessed yesterday, we deserved three points and were disappointed not to get three.
‘The other goals (apart from their penalty) are poor goals. I can’t fault Ryan Woodford, he won a header in our box (for the penalty), but the other two goals we’ve got to do better with - I accept that.
‘But going the other way, the opportunities, what we created, the way we played (in the) second half was great and that’s the pleasing factor.’
After a lively opening, Boro fell behind after just 16 minutes when Jack Mazzone found the net with a tidy finish.
But Billie Busari managed to work some room in the area to slot home and bring Gosport back level 10 minutes after the restart.
Jasper Mather then bundled the ball home with 20 minutes of normal time remaining as Met Police restored their advantage.
When substitute AJ Harris-Sealy found the net with a stunning strike on 84 minutes it appeared as though the points would be shared.
Only for another twist two minutes later as Mazzone grabbed his second - this time from the spot - after the hosts were awarded a penalty - harshly in the eyes of Boro boss Gale.
But Gosport never gave up, with Huggins heading them level three minutes into stoppage-time, then substitute Harris-Sealy crashed an effort against the crossbar with the last kick of the game as the visitors nearly claimed all three points.