Billie Busari fires Gosport Borough back into play-off places... AFC Portchester his six in Alresford Town rout... Baffins Milton Rovers' Wessex Premier struggles continue

Billie Busari, left, got the only goal in Gosport Borough's win at Hendon Picture: Tom Phillips

Billie Busari's fine solo effort on 58 minutes proved the difference as Shaun Gale's side climbed into fifth spot in the table.

Striker Matt Paterson had fired a warning shot to Hendon, heading wide 10 minutes after the restart, before Busari made the difference with his strike three minutes later.

Brighton loanee goalkeeper Fynn Talley pulled off a fine save to keep out Liam Brooks' volley on 69 minutes to ensure Boro returned to the south coast with a 15th win in 30 league matches this term.

n AFC Portchester put six past Alresford Town to complete a Wessex Premier rout on the road.

The Royals struck FIVE times in a blistering second-half showing to get back to winning ways following their weekend defeat at home to Bashley.

After Portchester striker Lee Wort had struck his 30th goal of the season to fire the visitors ahead on 28 minutes, Alresford soon levelled through Harry Barkaway as the scores were level at 1-1 at the break.

But what followed was a stunning showing after the restart from Dave Carter's men. Substitute Bradley Lethbridge crossed for Rafa Ramos to head the Royals ahead on 62 minutes before George Barker flicked home four minutes later to make it 3-1.

Barker grabbed his second after 74 minutes with Wort netting to complete his double and make it 5-1 with nine minutes of normal time still to play.

Mike Gosney pulled a goal back for Alresford on 84 minutes but Conor Bailey's stunning long range free-kick rounded off the scoring on 87 minutes as Portchester claimed a 6-2 victory.

n Baffins Milton Rovers suffered a third successive Wessex Premier defeat as they went down at Cowes Sports on the Isle of Wight.

Baffins' 2-0 defeat this evening followed up losses against Fareham Town and Portland. Finley Phillips fired Cowes in front on 25 minutes before John McKie wrapped up the Isle of Wight side's victory four minutes shy of the hour.