Boss Danny Thompson gets great reaction as Baffins Milton Rovers romp to record FA Cup victory

Three days after a dismal 3-0 home loss to Hamble in their Wessex League curtain-raiser, Thompson made four changes and also adopted a new formation.

That had the desired effect as Baffins won 4-1 last Friday evening with goals from Charlie Oakwell, Miles Everett, Kelvin Robinson and sub Alpay Ali.

‘It was chalk and cheese from the Hamble performance,’ said Thompson. ‘The lads responded well. I got a good reaction and more importantly we’re through to the next round.’

Kelvin Robinson, left, was on target in Baffins Milton Rovers' FA Cup win over Alton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Thompson deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation designed to take on what he envisaged would be some direct Alton play.

Ed Sanders came in to partner Obi Saidy in central defence, with Roux Hardcastle handed his competitive debut in goal in place of Dylan Kramer.

Joe Johnson and Dillon North also came into the starting line-up, and alongside Miles Everett formed a three-pronged attacking unit behind the impressive Robinson.

‘I told the two keepers the previous week that whoever started against Hamble wouldn’t start against Alton,’ revealed Thompson.

‘It was a comfortable evening. We got an early goal which calmed any nerves.

‘I pushed Ryan Kennedy up (from central defence) to central midfield where he played alongside Charlie Oakwell. Ed Sanders and Obi were magnificent at the back.’

Thompson had to take North - handed his first competitive start for the club - off shortly into the second half due to illness.

Baffins found out the following day they would be hosting Horndean in the preliminary qualifying round of their fifth FA Cup campaign.

They instantly asked the Deans if they would mind switching the tie to a Friday night, but they declined.

‘We were straight on the phone asking if they would move it, but they didn’t want to,’ said Thompson.

‘It’s crazy - Portsmouth are playing on the Saturday and Horndean get 50 per cent of the gate receipts.

‘We had 250 against Alton, I doubt if we’d get that against Horndean on a Saturday.’

Baffins are inactive this weekend, but host AFC Stoneham next Tuesday. That means Thompson will probably watch their next FA Cup opponents at home to Shaftesbury on Saturday.

‘Being honest, we’re going to be major underdogs against Horndean,’ he previewed. ‘The fact they have four or five of our players from last season will add a bit of spice.

‘Every single one of my players will need to be on their game, and Horndean will need to have an off-day. But we’re thinking about the Stoneham game first.’