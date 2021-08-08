Boss Glenn Turnbull upbeat despite Moneyfields' FA Cup exit after AFC Stoneham defeat

James Franklyn netted Moneyfields goal against AFC Stoneham. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

The Moneys were dumped out of the competition at the extra-preliminary round stage with Wessex League Premier Division rivals AFC Stoneham securing a 3-1 triumph at Dover Road.

But Turnbull, whose side failed to build on their emphatic 4-0 opening-day league win over Cowes Sports last Tuesday, was not too despondent despite the defeat.

James Franklyn's header six minutes from time handed Moneys a lifeline after Callum Laycock had fired the visitors 2-0 in front with efforts in each half.

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821)

But, remarkably, Moneyfields were dealt a hammer blow in second half stoppage-time with goalkeeper Tom Parker-Trott's long punt upfield looping over Tom Price and into the net.

But Turnbull was pleased with his side's second half showing overall - and is encouraged by the progress he sees from his squad after arriving at the club from US Portsmouth in the summer.

Turnbull said: 'It’s just disappointing because I thought we had a good second half - I thought we played well in the second half.

‘When we scored I thought if we got another one then we could have gone onto to win it.

‘They’re (AFC Stoneham) a good side, don’t get me wrong, I think they were second over the past two seasons on points per game.

‘For us to be underperforming, but that as a measure against them, there are positives to come out of it, definitely.

‘I’m quite pleased - it’s a shame for the club because this is the lucrative cup competition - you can go really deep in the FA Cup but still win peanuts. Here, you can win a couple of rounds you can win decent moment.

‘It’s a shame for the club but overall I’m pleased, we’re showing some signs of playing some good football, if I was a supporter watching that I’d be quite happy.’

Stoneham were on top for much of the first half and could have gone in more than 1-0 ahead.

Former AFC Portchester striker Laycock was the man to get their goal after being sent through just before the half-hour mark. He then fired home from close range to double the visitors' lead 20 minutes from time.

Moneyfields began to apply the pressure as the game wore on, with Franklyn heading home substitute Josh Hazell's cross with six minutes still remaining.