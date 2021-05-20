Pompey Women celebrate Hampshire Women's Senior Cup glory. Picture: Dave Haines

Goalkeeper Hannah Haughton proved to be the hero as the Blues ran out 3-2 penalty shoot-out final victors in a south coast derby final with arch rivals Southampton FC Women in front of supporters at Westleigh Park.

The Blues stopper saved two penalties in the shoot-out, with Katie James, Mia Adaway and Danielle Rowe all on the mark for Pompey.

Boss Sadler highlighted Haughton's heroics in the shoot-out - but was also full of praise for all the players and staff involved with the club as they lifted county cup silverware in the delayed 2019-20 season competition final.

Sadler said: ‘It’s just pure jubilation (overriding feeling).

‘It’s absolutely quality from every player and every single staff member.

‘I think they did themselves proud, they did the club proud and we’re just delighted to have won the game.

‘It’s been a turbulent season, everything after the Cheltenham FA Women’s Cup game hurt the girls and it hurt me, to come back and show that kind of fight and desire shows what a special group these girls are.

‘I think, yes, the individual credit should go to her (Hannah Haughton), but she won’t want to take it, she’ll want to give it throughout the whole team.