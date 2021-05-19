Goalkeeper Hannah Haughton is Portsmouth Women's penalty hero as they lift Hampshire Women's Senior Cup crown with derby shoot-out win over rivals Southampton FC Women

Pompey Women's goalkeeper Hannah Haughton. Picture: Dave Haines

Haughton saved from Southampton Women's Shannon Sievwright and Georgie Freeland in the shoot-out as Jay Sadler's side ran out 3-2 victors and lifted the silverware for the 12th consecutive season.

Southampton goalkeeper Kayla Rendell crashed her spot-kick against the crossbar, with the Blues crowned county champions.

Pompey Women been pegged back in normal time as it finished 1-1 with penalties needed to decide the final.

Skipper Jade Bradley's stunning first half free-kick was cancelled out by Rachel Panting's strike after the restart but Pompey would prevail on penalties.

Captain Bradley fired Pompey ahead with a fine curling free-kick from a tight angle towards the right edge of the area after 11 minutes.

But it was Southampton who had settled the better and looked more assured in the early exchanges.

Pompey defender Jaz Younger superbly cleared Rachel Panting's goalbound header off the line following Ella Morris' brilliant marauding run and cross down the right on 20 minutes.

But it was the Blues who could have doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break. Milly Mott's loose pass went straight to Jade Widdows, who could only fire straight at goalkeeper Kayla Rendell from just inside the area.

Southampton pulled themselves level 12 minutes after the restart as Panting's drilled effort found the bottom corner.

Younger came close to restoring Pompey's lead but her flicked header from Bradley's free-kick was parried away by Rendell, with Rebekah Tonks' effort on the rebound blocked.

The Blues had goalkeeper Hannah Haughton to thank for keeping them level 17 minutes from time. First, Danielle Rowe blocked Phoebe Williams' sweetly struck volley before Pusey had an effort brilliantly saved by the Pompey stopper.

Haughton again came to Pompey’s rescue deep into stoppage-time, gathering Williams’ flicked header as it went to penalties.