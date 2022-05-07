Hawks manager Paul Doswell Picture: Dave Haines)

But the Hawks boss insisted the eighth place where his men ended at the campaign's conclusion was where they 'deserved' to sit after the 40-game sixth-tier season.

Yet Doswell was left angered by the moment he believes could have turned the tide back in his side's favour against the Bluebirds at Westleigh Park.

Jake McCarthy went to ground in a crowded penalty area after a corner had been delivered on 76 minutes, under what Doswell described as a ‘two-handed push’ on the midfielder.

But there was nothing doing for referee Dale Wootton, who allowed play to go on, with Young thundering home after a quick counter less than a minute later to land a killer blow.

And Doswell believes that was a 'massive call' which failed for his side as they were leapfrogged into seventh position on a forgettable final day.

‘We all stopped waiting for the penalty, it wasn't given, that's a big call in the game from the referee,’ stressed Doswell.

‘I think you've got to look at that massive call (Jake McCarthy penalty appeal) - it was a two-handed push on McCarthy (Jake), who was going to head it in. It's a nailed on penalty. He's been two-handed pushed in the back. That would have been a penalty for us at 1-0, they've gone and broken from that (then scored).’

Doswell conceded missing out on the play-offs after an end of season run which had seen them suffer just two defeats in 15 matches was a ‘bitter pill to swallow’.

But he was adamant his squad could have no complaints at the eighth position where they finished up this term. Doswell added: ‘It was a fantastic start from us in the first 15 minutes. The game then settled down into a standard half, they had one chance from a Ben Shroll mistake, we had three or four efforts just wide.

‘Scotty (Scott) Rendell should have scored in the first minutes with a flicked header, Robbo (James Roberts), when the ball was coming down to him, their lads made a great block and it's gone out for a corner.