Boss Paul Doswell's high Hawks praise as they make it five National League South matches unbeaten with Braintree win

Tommy Wright got both Hawks' goals in the win at Braintree. Picture: Dave Haines

Tommy Wright' s double either side of the break took his league goal tally for the season to four goals as the visitors eased to a 2-0 triumph.

Doswell was full of praise for his side, who have been badly impacted by an horrendous injury list in recent weeks.

But on what proved to be a bright Braintree trip, Hawks were at least able to welcome back Oxford loanee Leon Chambers-Parillon - fit enough to start after a recent Achilles problem - and Benny Read - featuring off the bench for the first time this term following a prolonged shoulder issue - to hand them another huge boost.

The only downside for Doswell, in a showing he viewed as Hawks' best all-round display this campaign, was the fact they failed to win by a more comprehensive margin at Braintree.

He said: ‘It was probably our most complete performance of the season, a third clean sheet on the bounce, which is really pleasing.

‘Two goals away from home, it could have been a lot more, that was the only complaint.

‘I think we had 10, 11 or 12 great chances and their keeper has made some great saves. The only complaint is it could have been more.

‘But I think any result, any win at Braintree - I’ve not had many in my managerial career - is a good one.

‘Full credit to the players, I thought it was our best, most complete performance of the season.’

Hawks had to be patient before getting a deserved opener when Wright's low drive found the bottom corner four minutes before the break.

A combination of some poor misses and an inspired display from Braintree goalkeeper Billy Johnson had kept the home side in it.

But Wright grabbed a crucial second 15 minutes from time as Hawks moved up to sixth spot in the National League South.

And Doswell was relieved to see his star striker get on the scoresheet, having demanded more goals from his attacking talent pre-match.

‘I think Tommy has given us a lot of good work, as has Robbo (James Roberts) and Baggie (Abdulai), but we have been demanding, before the game, more goals from the strikers,’ revealed Doswell.

‘I think Robbo has had another three or four good efforts, he hit the post first half, (their) keeper had pulled off a worldie (save) second half, so he needs a goal just to change his luck a bit.