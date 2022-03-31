Boss Shaun Gale begins planning for the future but remains clinging onto Gosport Borough's faint play-off hopes

Brighton loanee goalkeeper Fynn Talley is expected to be available to Gosport at Kings Langley after missing out because of a positive Covid-19 result last weekend Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro remain in the midst of a push to achieve a Southern League Premier South play-off finish this term with 15 points still up for grabs to them.

Yet that is beginning to look increasingly unlikely with eighth-placed Gosport some 10 points off fifth-placed Weston-super-Mare, although they do have a game in hand as Saturday's trip to Kings Langley marks the start of their final five fixtures this term.

Gale is adamant his men will continue fighting with all they've got in a bid to achieve a top-five finish, but he is already starting his forward-planning for next season no matter how the final few games pan out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport forward Ryan Pennery is a doubt to face Farnborough after missing the midweek trip to Hendon through illness Picture: Tom Phillips

‘All we can do is try to get as many points as we can, that's what we'll be trying to do. Our mindset doesn't change, we need to go to Kings Langley - which will be a tough game - but if we can play how we did last week and create the chances we created we'll make it difficult for Kings Langley,’ said Gale.

‘We can't worry about that (play-off push), it's a tall order, but it's something which is still achievable and we'll be giving it all we can to do that.

‘I want to keep the majority of my players, I've already started discussing it with them, I believe we've got a very, very good group.

‘I've already agreed terms with a lot of players already, nearly all of them, I don't envisage mass changes needed.’

Gale told how forward Nick Dembele will be permitted to feature for National League South Braintree this weekend after he agreed a dual-signing deal with the Essex club.

Brighton loanee goalkeeper Fynn Talley is expected to be back available again after missing the defeat to Taunton Town last time out having tested positive Covid-19.