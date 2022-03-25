Boss Shaun Wilkinson setting sights on perfect Baffins Milton Rovers season finish despite some tough tests in final run-in

Full-back Charlie Williamson could be handed a Baffins Milton Rovers run-out after a lengthy spell on the sidelines in the weekend meeting with Alton Picture: Paul Collins

Ahead of hosting Alton tomorrow on Non-League Day at the PMC Stadium, Baffins have beaten each of the clubs they will face in their final run-in.

Wilkinson's side are the only team to defeat table-toppers Hamworthy in the Wessex Premier so far this term, who they head to in their penultimate fixture on April 12, while they also ran out 3-0 victors at third-placed Shaftesbury earlier in the campaign, who they host at the PMC Stadium on Wednesday.

Baffins also have games against Alton, Hamble and Hythe & Dibden before completing the season. And following on from victory at Blackfield & Langley last time out, Wilkinson is eyeing his troops taking the remaining 15 points on offer to them this term and seeing if that is enough to elevate up the table from seventh position where they presently sit in the division.

The Baffins boss said: ‘The teams that we're playing, we've beaten all of them, the last five games we've beaten all the opposition before.

‘We're the only team to beat Hamworthy so far, Shaftesbury away was the best we played all season - we murdered them 3-0. We've got form against these teams, obviously they'll be out for revenge, they're obviously pushing for the league and they've both strengthened (Hamworthy and Shaftesbury). We're going to try to win all our games and see where we land.

‘We just want to try to win all our games and see where we land. It would be nice to stay above AFC Portchester. We've just got to try to finish as high as possible.’

Wilkinson will be without the unavailable pair of defender Lee Molyneaux and Jack Williamson for the weekend visit of Alton.