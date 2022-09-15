Boss Thompson sets short-term points haul in bid to finally kickstart Baffins’ Wessex League season

Rovers are still awaiting their first point of the 2022/23 Premier Division campaign after suffering home losses to Hamble, Stoneham and AFC Portchester.

For the ninth time in 11 competitive games this season, Baffins are home this weekend. In contrast, they welcome a Christchurch side playing their sixth successive away Wessex fixture.

Baffins’ first away league game of the season is at Alresford, currently fourth bottom after losing three of their opening four games, on September 24.

Baffins manager Danny Thompson. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘I’m looking for a minimum return of four points from our next two games,’ declared Thompson.

‘So far we’re win one, lose one - we need to find some consistency.’

While Rovers have lost all three league games so far, they have won five cup ties - the latest being a 3-0 Hampshire Senior Cup win over Portsea Island rivals US Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Miles Everett and Owen Sims, who were both on holiday in midweek, are back in contention to face Christchurch.

The same applies to Winchester City’s dual signed striker Tom Vincent, who was rested against US Portsmouth.

Like Baffins, Christchurch’s form has also been up and down far. Prior’s five league fixtures have produced 24 goals - only Brockenhurst (16) have conceded more than their 13 goals, but only top two Bemerton (24) and Portchester (16) have scored more than their 11.

Christchurch have lost their last two league games, 3-2 at Bournemouth and 3-0 at Shaftesbury.

Moneyfields travel to Portland this weekend while Fareham Town host Bournemouth.