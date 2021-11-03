Brave Gosport Borough under-18s' record-breaking FA Youth Cup run ended in cruel fashion at Reading City under-18s

Gosport under-18s striker Dylan Holgate on the ball at Reading City. Picture: Tom Phillips

Jenyu Balogun's penalty on 63 minutes proved the difference as the Berkshire-based side edged a hard-fought first round proper tie to claim a 1-0 victory.

Gosport' s young guns, who had never reached the first round previously, could take great pride from their performance, particularly an assured defensive showing, although they were just unable to find a way back in the game.

Finlay Walsh-Smith thought he had grabbed a leveller 17 minutes for time, only for Archie Walker to brillainly keep out his flicked header from Ben Wilding's free-kick.

While Walker pulled off a stunning stop in stoppage-time to keep out Will Ayre's effort on the spin as Gosport could not find a way through.

Ornildo Shehi stung the hands of Boro goalkeeper Ryan Rochester as Reading fashioned the first chance inside four minutes.

Gosport were solid in defence, operating with a back three, but were struggling to retain possession at times.

Tricky wide man Jenyo Balogun blasted over when well placed on 31 minutes as the visitors survived a big scare.

But Gosport ended the half much the brighter, with Joao Ferreira seeing a shot parried away by Archie Walker then Dylan Holgate's cross being hacked away by the hosts.

Rochester came to Boro's rescue with a brilliant point-blank, reaction stop from Balogun just three minutes after the restart.

The lively start continued as Gosport striker Holgate dragged just wide of the far post at the other end.

But the deadlock was broken on 63 minutes when Balogun, who had won a penalty after being , stepped up to send Rochester the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Reading stopper Walker then pulled off a fine save to keep out Finlay Walsh-Smith's flicked header from substitute Ben Wilding's free-kick as Boro looked for a way back in.

Boro pushed right until the end and were adamant they should have had a penalty were Holgate went down in the area before Walker pulled off another fine stop, this time from Ayre in stoppage-time, as the Cityzens progressed into the second round.