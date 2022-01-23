Brighton goalkeeping prospect makes 'fantastic' debut after coming into replace recalled Ipswich Town loan stopper as Gosport Borough overcome Harrow

Brighton goalkeeper Fynn Talley made his Gosport Borough loan bow in the home win over Harrow Borough Picture: Tom Phillips

The highly-rated 19-year-old, coming into replace Boro's recalled Ipswich loanee stopper Bert White, was in goal as Shaun Gale' s men recorded a 3-1 Southern League Premier South triumph over Harrow Borough at Privett Park.

Gosport acted quickly to bring in Talley on a loan deal after receiving the news League One Ipswich would be recalling White from his Privett Park stay, with the Tractor Boys' requiring cover as their third-choice stopper Tomas Holy closes in on a Portman Road exit.

And having only arrived at the club 24 hours before Boro’s win over Harrow, Gale spoke highly of his new Brighton loan arrival's 'fantastic' debut.

Harry Kavanagh, right, and Mason Walsh, left, join Ryan Pennery to celebrate his opener for Gosport Picture: Tom Phillips

‘I managed to secure Fynn Talley, the lad from Brighton, who’s also 19. He came in yesterday and was fantastic, he really was,’ assessed Gale.

‘They’ve been so helpful Brighton, Fynn is a top lad, his next progression is to go out and play men’s football, which is obviously what he’s doing.

‘He was safe, he was assured, he was calming, he made a really good save just before half-time which kept us at 1-0.’

Gosport claimed a first league win in three attempts as they eased past Harrow at Privett Park.

Switching to a 4-4-2 formation, Boro were ahead when Ryan Pennery poked home after Bradley Tarbuck had hit a post early in the first-half.

Dan Wooden got his first of two goals three minutes after the restart, slotting home after Tarbuck's pass had been dummied by Pennery.

Partnered up top with Pennery, Wooden volleyed home his second on 51 minutes having met Mason Walsh's cross.

Goalkeeper Joshua Strizovic saved Wooden's penalty after Tarbuck had been fouled in the area as he missed the chance to complete his hat-trick on 67 minutes

Antonio Demebele - brother of Gosport's Nick - himself making a long-awaited return from injury as a substitute in the win - pulled a consolation back for Harrow five minutes from time as it ended 3-1.

Gale added: ‘I changed the shape slightly (against Harrow). I brought Ryan Pennery in - I brought him to the club - he’s not a short-term project for us because Ryan’s been out for quite a while with a long injury.

‘I just felt yesterday with what we had available to us we could just change the shape of the team and we did.