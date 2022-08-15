Callum Laycock carries on scoring as Moneyfields underline progression with third away win in eight days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker followed up a five-goal FA Cup haul at Bemerton and a midweek Hampshire Senior Cup strike against Millbrook with a late clincher in Saturday’s 2-0 Wessex Premier victory at Laverstock & Ford.

Moneys had to wait until the 77th minute to make the breakthrough, Steve Hutchings atoning for an earlier penalty miss with his first goal of the campaign.

Both sides missed a penalty - the hosts sending their effort wide on the stroke of half-time, following a Harry Birmingham foul, and Hutchings seeing his effort saved after he had been brought down in the area.

Moneyfields striker Callum Laycock, right, has netted seven goals in three games in eight days. Picture: Mike Cooter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It was a good game, I enjoyed it,’ said Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘It was on a knife-edge for 60/70 minutes, it could have gone either way.

‘I likened them (Laverstock) a bit to us last season. I wouldn’t say nous, but perhaps there was a little bit of naivety.

‘That was a game that 100 per cent we would have lost last season, so that reiterates the progress we have made.

‘We should have had another two nailed-on penalties, though I’m bound to say that. One for a foul on Briggo (Joe Briggs), the other for a foul on Steve.

‘I say it every week, Steve took a right battering, but he gave as good as he got. He had a good old-fashioned centre forward v centre half contest - it was like they were both competing in the world pinching championships!’

Including the 5-0 cup romp at Bemerton, Moneys have now kept two clean sheets in a row against Wessex Premier rivals.

That compares to keeping just eight in 40 league games in 2021/22, only one of which came against a top eight club (0-0 v Bashley) in 16 fixtures.

‘There was a great tackle by Tom Cain towards the end,’ said Turnbull. ‘You could see what that tackle meant, you could see what the clean sheet meant. There’s added desire, it was pleasing to see.