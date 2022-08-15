Former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke blasts 16 sixes in racing to second Hampshire League double century of the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old hit the headlines back in May when he slammed 229 while playing for Shrewton against South Wilts in a County Division 2 fixture.

Clarke’s first double century of 2022 had contained 22 sixes and 16 fours. His second, an unbeaten 207 against Steep, contained ‘just’ the 16 maximums as well as 21 fours.

Former England international Rikki Clarke struck 207 for Shrewton in a Hampshire League County Division 2 game against Steep

The latest boundary blitz from the ex-Surrey, Warwickshire and Derbyshire player - who only retired from the professional game last year - helped Shrewton amass 364-5 off their 45 overs. No other batter scored more than 39.

Young Charlie Harrison, who has played for Steep’s under-17s this year, took the most punishment - his eight overs costing 102 runs.

In reply, Steep were bowled out for 125 to lose by a crushing 239-run margin.

Clarke has now scored four Hampshire League tons this year. Apart from his 229 against South Wilts 3rds, he also blazed 169 against Emsworth and 123 against OTs & Romsey 2nds.

He holds the record for the second and fourth highest innings in the entire HL structure in 2022.

The list is topped by Medstead’s Gareth Phillips, with 238 in a Division 5 North East fixture with Herriard, while Sarisbury 2nds’ Elliott Smith smacked 226 not out in a Division 3 South game against Ellingham.

Clarke, possibly unsurprisingly, is top of the division’s seasonal run list with 858 at 95.33 - 78 more runs than Emsworth’s Anurag Sharma, and from three fewer innings as well.

He is sixth in the entire HL list, a chart topped by Bramshaw skipper Tom Arnold, who passed the 1,000-run milestone in the course of hitting 40 against Longparish at the weekend.

A fifth century of the season for Clarke - a brutal 168 not out off 58 balls with 14 sixes and 13 fours - arrived in a Wiltshire T20 Cup tie against Potterne.

*A 44-run last wicket stand and some wayward bowling cost Hayling Island dearly in their loss to Chawton.

Last man Jake Wadey (28 not out) and Oliver Mayes (17) took Chawton’s total up to 259 - with Hayling contributing 20 wides in a total of 42 extras.

And those facts came back to haunt the islanders as they replied with 227-7 (Wadey 4-55) to lose by 32 runs.

Opener Richard Poole (53) top scored, with Morgan Marshall (37) and Greg Chaplin (36 not out) also among the runs.

*Luke Carvey (70 not out) and Harry Barrett (62) helped Bishop’s Waltham stroll to an eight-wicket win over Emsworth.