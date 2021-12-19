Captain James Cowan to the rescue as Baffins Milton Rovers make the most of Wessex Premier title rivals' slip-ups

Captain James Cowan got the winner for Baffins Milton Rovers at Hamble. Picture: Simon Hill Photography

The hosts' stopper Callum Lee made a hash of dealing with Cowan's corner as he grabbed a 94th-minute winner as third-placed Baffins made it five wins on the spin.

Wilkinson felt it was that forgettable those watching might have 'drawn their curtains' on the match had it been taking place in their garden.

But the Baffins boss says it was a massive three points with three of the top-five - leaders Horndean, fourth-placed Hamworthy and AFC Stoneham - in fifth - all dropping points this weekend.

Wilkinson said: ‘It was result over performance. Winning becomes a habit, that’s five in a row for us now, the lads kept going until the death. I think we definitely deserved to win yesterday without playing amazing.

‘It was a terrible pitch, the balls were flat - if they were playing in your garden you’d have drew your curtains - it was that bad of a game. But it was result over performance, fair play to the boys, they kept going and got the winner.

‘It is still tight at the top, there are still twists and turns to come, looking at it after the game - it was definitely a good result again with games going our way.’