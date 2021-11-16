Care home backing for Portchester girls football team

AFC Portchester Under-14s girls team in their new sponsored kit.

Cams Ridge has provided backing for AFC Porchester’s Under 14s.

Care home manager Michelle Shann said: ‘At Cams Ridge, we believe it is important to keep our residents connected with the wider community.

‘Some are football fans and, particularly with the increasing popularity of women’s football, we felt it would be good to help nurture future generations of female soccer players.

‘As a Fareham-based business, we know what a significant contribution grassroots sports, such as youth football teams, make to local life in Porchester.’

U14s coach Lee Cook said: ‘We are extremely grateful to Cams Ridge.

‘Being involved in sport can help boost youngsters’ self-esteem, mental and physical wellbeing and teach them lessons that stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives.

‘We would not be able to do what we do without the support of external organisations such as Cams Ridge.’