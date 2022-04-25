Champions Paulsgrove just one game away from going the entire Hampshire Combination League season unbeaten

From left - Gary Jeffery, Kev Doughty (manager) and Charlie Moore with the Hampshire Combination East Division silverware after Paulsgrove's 2-1 win at Hayling United.

After falling behind in their penultimate game at Hayling, Grove hit back to win 2-1 - their 14th win in an undefeated 15-match campaign so far.

Pepall levelled before half-time following good work by young Dan Lambe and Preston Tee.

The former Fleetlands striker then headed in a fine cross from Tom Doughty to kickstart Grove celebrations.

They could have clinched the title the previous week, but their 100 per cent record was ended with a 1-1 draw at Fleetlands.

Grove’s second team will now complete an unbeaten league term if they can avoid defeat at runners-up Midhurst & Easebourne on May 7.

Between now and then, they have three end-of-season Supplementary Cup ties to play - including another trip to Midhurst.

‘This season has been much better than I thought,’ boss Kev Doughty told The News.

‘We’ve introduced a lot of young lads and they’ve all done well.

‘Bringing the youngsters through is the way forward - they’re the future of the club.’

Right-back Taylor Phipps, 16, has been playing at right-back with fellow teens Billy Smith, Louie O’Brien, Dan Lambe and Farren Jervis also regulars. All five of those have also appeared for Grove’s first team this season as well.

‘Jake Pepall has been superb up front,’ the manager continued. ‘Charlie Moore has done well at centre half, but he’s currently out with a knee injury. Tommie Stanley’s done well in goal.

‘It’s been good to win it, it’s a good achievement for the boys.

‘The club has been up and down, it’s struggled a bit off the pitch in the last year. Everyone’s done well to keep it going.

‘Everyone’s pulled together. I’ve been helped out by Gary Gibson and Leigh Ewing and Steve Ledger and Darren Lambe, who run the first team, have helped as well.

‘I love this club, I’d never go anywhere else.’

Grove’s reserves started the season with an 8-1 caning of Liss, which remains their highest win of 2021/22.

Their standout success, though, was the 5-1 rout of title challengers Midhurst in March, featuring two goals from Pepall with Tom Doughty, Brandon Bowman and Smith also on target.

Though Grove have won promotion, they are unable to take their place in next season’s Combination Premier Division as they don’t possess floodlights.

The spotlight falls back on Grove’s first team on Wednesday as they host title-chasing Colden Common (6pm).

Common need four points from their final two games to pip Denmead for the Hampshire Premier League’s Senior Division title.