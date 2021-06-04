Charlie is the darling as AFC Trades clinch Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 title

Charlie Smith, right, netted four goals as AFC Trades clinched the Portsmouth Sunday League Division 5 title with victory over Hatton at Westleigh Park. Picture: Keith Woodland

Jack Van Der Lugt and Harry Gregory were also on target in a 6-0 victory over Hatton at Westleigh Park - Trades’ 15th win in 16 league outings.

Their penultimate game is against runners-up Fratton Trades Reserves at Fleetlands’ Lederle Lane this Sunday.

Fratton defeated AFC Prospect Farm Rangers 6-3 in their latest game with goals from Mitchell Smith (3), Ashley Stormont, Andrew Turnbull and Jason Hawken. Andy Bellinger, Blake Bicknell and Jack Heselwood replied.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Jeans struck all four of his side’s goals as Horndean United defeated Portsville Park 4-2.

Jeans netted twice more on Thursday as Horndean progressed to the final of the Portsmouth & District FA Sunday Trophy after beating Al’s Bar 5-3 at Front Lawn.

Pete Snaith hit a hat-trick for the winners, who meet either AFC Trades or Shepherd’s Crook in the Westleigh Park final on June 20.

Deans keeper Mike Bowbrick was sent off in the second half against Al’s Bar and must now sweat on whether he can play in the final.

Jubilee clinched the Division 6 title with a 2-0 victory at Horndean Hawks.

Bradley Hurt and George Cartmell were on target as Jubilee claimed their 16th win in 17 league games. The other one was drawn and they have scored 90 goals in romping to the title while only conceding seven.

Ricky Hemming and Jack Holloway both netted hat-tricks as AFC Fairfields thumped AFC Trades Reserves 7-2. Brandon Baker also scored with Tom Chandler and Tom Rutter replying.

Freehouse B beat Fratton Trades A 5-2 with goals from Max Dixon (2), Ben Pascoe (2) and Jack Hussey with Michael Brown twice replying.

Bayley Whitcombe struck a hat-trick as Division 4 runners-up Southsea United completed their campaign with an 8-1 victory over Saturn Royale.

Top scorer Zak Willett - with his 52nd Southsea goal of the campaign - Taylor Kneller, Ross Robertson, Fred Goldring and Jack Mulholland completed the rout.

Brad Hartnill was another three-goal star as AC Copnor won 5-1 at Co-Op Dragons. Thom Lorenz and Oliver Warren completed the nap hand.