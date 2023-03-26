News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

City of Portsmouth College celebrate a historic sporting achievement

City of Portsmouth College are celebrating a historic sporting achievement.

By Simon Carter
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
City of Portsmouth College with their silverware
City of Portsmouth College with their silverware
City of Portsmouth College with their silverware

For the first time ever, their football team lifted the Hampshire Colleges cup final trophy after a 3-1 victory over Brockenhurst College.

Josh Decaine grabbed a brace to put the Portsea Island team in control before Brockenhurst pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nerves were settled, though, when Harrison Cable conjured up a stunning third for City of Portsmouth in the second period - lobbing the goalkeeper from 45 yards out.

That goal meant Cable kept up his record of scoring in every round. He struck the only goal in a 1-0 win over Itchen 1sts before netting a hat-trick in a 7-0 romp against Itchen 2nds - Oli Davies (2) and Decaine also on target.

Most Popular

Cable and Decaine then scored in a 2-1 semi-final triumph over Peter Symonds College.

Squad:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ciaran Hards, George Rogers, Frankie Large, Coen Dabkiewicz, Max Allen, Harrison Gray, Charlie Cole, Callum Kimber, Matt Pates, Josh Decaine, Braydon Guinelly, Harrison Cable, Oli Davies, Louis Mitchell, Harry Shaw.