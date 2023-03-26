City of Portsmouth College with their silverware

For the first time ever, their football team lifted the Hampshire Colleges cup final trophy after a 3-1 victory over Brockenhurst College.

Josh Decaine grabbed a brace to put the Portsea Island team in control before Brockenhurst pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time.

Nerves were settled, though, when Harrison Cable conjured up a stunning third for City of Portsmouth in the second period - lobbing the goalkeeper from 45 yards out.

That goal meant Cable kept up his record of scoring in every round. He struck the only goal in a 1-0 win over Itchen 1sts before netting a hat-trick in a 7-0 romp against Itchen 2nds - Oli Davies (2) and Decaine also on target.

Cable and Decaine then scored in a 2-1 semi-final triumph over Peter Symonds College.

