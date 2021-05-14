City of Portsmouth Sunday League: North End Cosmos v Milton Rovers in pictures

Milton Rovers players come together to celebrate a goal in their 3-0 City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 1 win at North End Cosmos. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Milton Rovers are on track to be crowned City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 1 champions.

By Lewis Mason
Friday, 14th May 2021, 12:30 pm

They need another four points from their remaining two league matches to take the title after claiming a 3-0 win over second-placed North End Cosmos at Furze Lane last weekend.

Shane Cornish, Rob Taw and substitute George Crewe got the goals to ensure Rovers wrapped up all three points.

Photographer Kevin Shipp was pitchside to capture some of the action between the top-two in Division 1.

1. Milton Rovers are delighted after netting at North End Cosmos

Kevin Shipp

Photo: Kevin Shipp

2. North End Cosmos v Milton Rovers (yellow)

Kevin Shipp

Photo: Kevin Shipp

3. North End Cosmos v Milton Rovers (yellow)

Kevin Shipp

Photo: Kevin Shipp

4. Milton Rovers' Shane Cornish heads towards goal

Kevin Shipp

Photo: Kevin Shipp

