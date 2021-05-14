City of Portsmouth Sunday League: North End Cosmos v Milton Rovers in pictures

They need another four points from their remaining two league matches to take the title after claiming a 3-0 win over second-placed North End Cosmos at Furze Lane last weekend.

Shane Cornish, Rob Taw and substitute George Crewe got the goals to ensure Rovers wrapped up all three points.

Photographer Kevin Shipp was pitchside to capture some of the action between the top-two in Division 1.

