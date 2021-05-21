Shane Cornish celebrates Milton Rovers' 2-1 success against Southdowns that clinched the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 1 title. Picture by Kevin Shipp.

The only titles still up for grabs are in the bottom two sections.

Milton Rovers clinched the top flight title with a 2-1 victory over AFC Southdowns, the only other side who could have finished top.

Ashton Leigh put Milton ahead and, after Blu Boam had levelled in the second half, Tyler Moret converted a penalty to give Milton Rovers the championship in their first season in the CoP league.

Two goals from top scorer Reece Tuppen gave Seagull the Division 2 title.

They had to beat AFC Portchester in their final game to finish a point above Freehouse, and did just that with a 2-0 success.

Freehouse Reserves have cantered to the Division 3 title.

They are 14 points clear at the top, with two games still to go, after a 7-1 hammering of Friends Fighting Cancer Reserves.

Ryan Jenkins and Harry Leigh both scored twice with Jordan Garner, Jay Grist and Bradley Willett also on target.

The runners up spot is still up for grabs with five teams capable of grabbing second place.

Fleur De Lys lead the way with 24 points followed by Old Boys Athletic, Samba Mens, Shelford Rovers and Afc Bedhampton Village Men.

Samba won 6-2 at Cross Keys Athletic Reserves with goals from Osama Musa,

Samuel Ndlovu, Said Barwani, Alan Cutter, Bassam Albarwani and Carel Kayembe.

Old Boys kept up their challenge with a double header victory over Watersedge Park. Aaron Parsons scored the only goal of their first game, with John Davis and Luke Chalcraft netting in a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture.

AC Copnor were involved in their second goal-fest in four days.

After a 10-6 midweek cup victory over Duke of Connaughton, Copnor defeated AFC Lakeside Refit 5-4 in Division 4 with goals from Bobby Read (2), Jacob Simmons, Nigel Moyo and David Harris. Maurel Inamba (2), Jamie Ford and Steve Cunnington replied.

Admire Nkomo, Jack Charman and Nathan Davies netted as Saturn Royale defeated Fratton Trades 3-1.

Zak Willett took his seasonal Southsea United goal tally to a remarkable 47 with a brace in an 8-2 victory over Co-Op Dragons that sealed runners-up spot behind Division 4 champions Wicor Mill Royals.

Ross Robertson, Greg Betts, Aaron Behan, Jack Mulholland, Joe Crowe and Bayley Whitcombe also scored, with Will Abrahart and Russ Oastler replying.

AFC Trades remain favourites to win the Division 5 title, two points ahead of Fratton Trades Reserves with two games in hand.

A Mitchell Smith hat-trick and one from Marley Jewell gave Fratton Trades a 4-0 win over lowly AFC Eastney.

AFC Prospect Farm Rangers and Sheperds Crook Panthers played out an entertaining 10-goal draw.

Lee Guest and Leon Porter both struck twice for Rangers, along with a single from Harry Regan, with Brooklyn Hartup (2), Kyle Sargeant (2) and Jacob Wade replying.

Jubilee FC require just one more victory from their last three games to be crowned Division 6 champions.

George Cartmell and Bradley Hurt both struck twice in a 6-0 victory over AFC Fairfields with Liam Young and Shaun Tee completing their half-dozen haul.