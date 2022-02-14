Close at the double as Moneyfields keep alive hopes of retaining Hampshire FA Under-18 Cup following victory against Horndean White

David Evans scores for Moneyfields (green) against Horndean White. Picture: Keith Woodland

An early double from midfielder Harry Close set Moneys on their way to a 3-1 quarter-final success at Warblington School.

Sub David Evans extended the lead in the second half before Joe Moore volleyed in a late consolation for a Horndean side who had beaten Moneys 3-2 in league action in November.

Close opened the scoring on around 10 minutes from the penalty spot after striker Will Porter had been fouled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another set-piece provided the second goal, with Close netting direct from a free-kick.

It is the second semi-final that Moneys - managed by Malcolm Close, Harry’s father - have reached. They are due to face Havant & Waterlooville in the last of the Hampshire FA Midweek Floodlit Cup at Westleigh Park on February 24th (8pm).

Winchester City Red host Camberley Town in the first Floodlit Cup semi this Thursday.

The majority of Close’s squad that defeated Horndean White have appeared for the club’s reserves in the Hampshire Premier League this season.

Two of them - Rafferty Boyd-Kerr and Robbie Davis - have even appeared in the first team.

Isle of Wight-based Boyd-Kerr had made his first team debut the previous Tuesday in the Portsmouth Senior Cup win against Hayling United.

He was forced off in the first half with what turned out to be an exercise-induced asthma attack.

Happily, he was declared fine after a hospital visit and was back in action on Saturday, starting in the 4-1 HPL win for the reserves against Paulsgrove at Westleigh Park.

As a result, Sunday’s cup tie saw him complete an unusual hat-trick of playing for first team, reserves and under-18s in the space of six days!