For Robinson, 29, who was with Weymouth in the National League last season, it represents a transfer back to Boro after spending the 2015-16 season with the Privett Park club.

Gale knows his latest central midfield arrival well, having worked with him during his spell as Hawks assistant manager after boss Lee Bradbury took him to Westleigh Park from Gosport in the summer of 2016.

Robinson returns having played in the National League with both Hawks and Weymouth in recent times, while he came through the ranks with Southampton and also had a spell at Bolton.

Former Hawks midfielder Andreas Robinson, right, has returned for a second spell at Gosport Borough Picture: Ian Hargreaves (160219-11)

Gale believes he's getting a player who will not just have a great influence on the pitch next season, but also someone whose character will be crucial to the squad off the field.

‘It's all about having the complete package and he has that. We want the right people in the changing rooms, we've got a real, good changing, real good lads,’ said Gale.

‘I knew Robbo when he played at Gosport (previously) when Bradders (Lee Bradbury) signed him at Havant.

‘He's a great lad, a real good player, really top drawer. You see some of the comments even from the current players (in the squad) and what they've said about him - he's well thought of.

‘He's a great lad. He's another one who comes with a reputation of playing in teams that have done well and won things. You want winners in your team - it doesn't guarantee you anything - but you want winners in the team.’

Robinson follows on from Danny Hollands, returning goalkeeper Pat O'Flaherty, Abdulai Baggie and Dan Walster in arriving at the club this summer.

So far, Dan Wooden, Ryan Woodford, Bradley Tarbuck, Billie Busari, Harry Kavanagh, Harvey Rew, Matt Briggs, along with prospects Dan Aitken and Finley Walsh-Smith have all re-signed for next season.