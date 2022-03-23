Corey Heath, third left, has just put Moneyfields ahead at Hamble. Picture: Dave Bodymore.

Moneys claimed a 3-1 Wessex Premier League victory at Hamble Club with all the goals coming in the second half.

But USP slipped to a fifth successive loss, going down 1-0 at home to AFC Stoneham.

Tom Grice’s men are without a win since beating relegated Hythe & Dibden at the end of January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moneys took the lead when Corey Heath netted from an inswinging Jordan Pile corner six minutes after the restart.

Hamble quickly levelled but Moneys were back in front when Jack Chandler set up Rob Evans to score from close range.

Moneys had been forced to reshuffle at the interval with left wing-back Elliott Turnbull going off with a recurrence of a groin problem. Adam Cripps slotted into the back three with Chandler going to left wing back and Evans moving to right wing-back.

Sub Evan Harris sealed Moneys’ eighth away league win of the season with a late header after replacing Dec Seiden.

‘It was a dog of a pitch, probably as bad as I have seen,’ stated Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘But I was really pleased with how we played.’

Moneys now have more away points (29) than home ones (28) after draws at Alton and Portchester and now a win at Hamble.

Former US striker Callum Laycock grabbed the only goal on his Victory Stadium return as Stoneham moved level on points with fifth-placed Horndean.

The striker netted his 10th goal in five matches - he recently struck hat-tricks in three successive outings - shortly into the second half. It was his 27th league and cup goal of the campaign.

US improved late on, but didn’t create any major chances as they slipped to a ninth home league defeat of their debut step 5 campaign.

Grice admitted his players looked tired at half-time after having to soak up a lot of Purples pressure.

‘We let ourselves down with our ball retention,’ he said. ‘At times we couldn’t string two passes together.

‘If you can’t move the ball about you’re always going to struggle.’

Grice added: ‘It’s been a bit of a barren spell, but it’s been relentless - we’ve played some extremely good teams, some physical teams.

‘We’ve played Shaftesbury twice, Bashley, Stoneham.’

US have done that giving youngsters a chance, with 17-year-old pair Wes Luff and Josh Stream starting against Stoneham and Pip Willcox playing at centre half.

‘It’s asking a lot of an 18-year-old just up from the reserves to play against Shaftesbury, who are virtually a Southern League side,’ Grice stated.

‘Am I asking too much? Sometimes you have to take baby steps first. Pip will be a top, top player but it’s up to me to manage him a little bit better.