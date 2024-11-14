Could latest Portchester v Fareham ‘El Creekio’ derby clash go close to breaking Wessex League attendance record?

Portchester's Jake Raine, right, during the January 2023 'El Creekio' derby which attracted an all-time record Wessex League attendance to the On-Site Group Stadium. Picture: Sarah Standing

Not that long ago, it was a Wessex League derby which attracted a crowd barely numbering three figures.

Now, this weekend’s AFC Portchester v Fareham Town fixture could go close to breaking the league’s all-time attendance record for the second time in three seasons.

The On-Site Group Stadium ‘El Creekio’ derby pits together the table-topping Royals and the second-placed Reds. Though Portchester enjoy a seven-point lead, Fareham – who have won their last 10 ninth tier fixtures - do have three games in hand.

Back in 2016-17, the corresponding Wessex Premier fixture was watched by 108. The reverse game at Cams Alders didn’t engage local non-league enthusiasts either, drawing a crowd of 138.

Compare those figures to the combined attendance of 2,705 who watched the two derbies in 2022-23.

A new Wessex League record was set in early January when 1,598 packed into the On-Site Group Stadium - almost three times Portchester's previous high.

That bumper attendance surpassed the previous Wessex record of 1,485 who witnessed Salisbury beat city rivals Bemerton at the Raymond MacEnhill Stadium in 2015.

The return fixture at Cams Aldes in early March 2023 also attracted a four-figure crowd - 1,107, Fareham’s biggest since dropping into the Wessex League in 1998.

Two seasons on, the difference is now BOTH clubs are challenging at the top of the ninth tier table.

It’s no surprise to see the Royals at the top end; after all, they were long-time leaders in 2022-23, before being overhauled by Horndean in late April, and were beaten play-off semi-finalists last season.

But Fareham’s lofty position will be a shock to many seasoned Wessex League observers.

In 24 completed seasons, the Reds have only finished in the top six of the Premier twice - with a highest of fifth in 2002-03.

Only nine times in 24 seasons have Fareham finished higher than 10th.

But under the management of former Royals regular Simon Woods, it’s promising to be a very different story.

*Two seasons ago, Portchester followed up their 1,598 crowd against Fareham with 1,458 for a late-season clash with eventual champions Horndean.

Those figures helped the Royals finish with an average league crowd of 455, well ahead of Fareham (293.5) who had the second highest average.

Last season’s Portchy average slipped to 374, still the Wessex League’s highest, with their best crowd the 861 for Fareham’s visit.

The Reds’ average also fell, to 203, though they were not helped by having to play several ‘home’ games away due to a waterlogged Cams Alders pitch.

Though Portchester’s visit attracted a crowd of 690, ‘home’ games at Blackfield and Bournemouth were watched by just 67 apiece.

This season Portchy are averaging 303, again the highest, with Fareham (278) second.