The Meon's James Cowan celebrates one of his two goals against Southsea United. Picture by Kevin Shipp

After three successive cup defeats, Meon triumphed 2-1 to move above Southsea on goal difference.

James Cowan netted both goals - including a penalty - as Meon avenged a 5-3 early-season defeat at Southsea.

Meon have one game remaining, against Freehouse Reserves on April 10. If they win it, Cosham Trades can still finish level on points with them if they pick up maximum points from their last two fixtures - but Meon currently have a plus 17 better goal difference.

AFC Eastney Reserves clinched the Division 6 title with two games remaining after drubbing third-placed Hatton Rovers 4-0.

Connor Shaw, Jamie Langley, Bailey Williams and Josh Perkins netted for an Eastney side who are still unbeaten after 18 games - winning 15 of them.

The mid- able clash between Milton Park Rangers and Freehouse B saw Rangers take a 2-0 lead into the interval with goals from Carl Boucher and Philip Shergold.

Freehouse battled hard in the second half and after Alfie Fisher had scored a consolation Rangers were left hanging on.

Harry Wickham bagged a stoppage time winner to give Spartan Athletic a 3-2 victory over Horndean United Reserves. James Holcombe and Matt Morgan also scored.

Freehouse A remain the only team in the league with a 100 per cent record after banking all the points in a double header against Al’s Bar.

The first game could have gone either way but in the end Freehouse just edged it with a Chris Browne brace in a 2-1 victory.

The second game was a different story as Freehouse romped to win No 15, Jordan Lane belting a hat-trick in a 7-0 victory with Conor Higgs (2), Adam White and an own goal completing the rout.

The Meon's James Cowan converts a penalty against Southsea United. Picture by Kevin Shipp

AFC Tamworth are in runners up spot after a 4-0 win against AC FC.

Joe Boxall took his stunning tally to 46 goals for the season - in only 19 starts plus one as a sub - with a single. Callum Dart (2) and Jack Holloway also netted.

Jack Heselwood (2), Reuben Lines and Dean Dolman were on target as Saturn Royale inflicted a 4-0 loss on cellar dwellers Fratton Trades A, the latter’s 18th loss in 19 games.

Four points separate the top five in Division 3, where Mother Shipton could have extended their lead to five points but lost 3-1 to fourth-placed Warren Wanderers. Doing the damage was Joel Jackson, who took his seasonal goal tally to nine with a hat-trick. Freddy Johnson replied.

AC Copnor moved up to second spot with a 2- 0 victory over Bransbury Wanderers with a brace from Scott Shearman.

Fifth-placed Portchester Royals but they lost ground after a James Ward brace gave Seagull Reserves a 2-1 victory, Tom Webb replying. In a double header, the honours were shared 1-1 in the other game.

Glyn Cooper took his seasonal tally to 28 with both goals as Division 4 leaders Price of Wales defeated AFC Solent 2-0.

Watersedge Park lie in second place, four points behind the leaders but with five games in hand, after a 2-0 win against Cross Keys Athletic. Ben Jewell and Anders Wyatt netted.

Tom Andrews kept AFC Lakeside Refit in third place with the only goal of the game against Fleur De Lys U23.

Harry Mack hit a hat-trick as Jubilee Reserves trounced rock bottom Co-Op Dragons 8-2, the latter’s 17th loss in 19 league games.

Compiled by Paul Oastler

