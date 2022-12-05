Craig Hardy to make first start as Moneyfields aim to dent Stoneham’s superb Wessex League home run

Craig Hardy will make his first Moneyfields start at Stoneham on Tuesday. Picture: Neil Marshall

The former Portchester regular will partner Tom Cain at the heart of the Moneys defence in Tuesday’s Wessex Premier trip to AFC Stoneham.

Hardy, signed from Hampshire Premier Leaguers Paulsgrove, will replace Jack Lee, who serves a one-game ban after collecting five bookings.

Hardy, a work colleague of Moneys assistant boss Joe Noakes, made his first appearance as a late sub in last Friday’s 1-0 win over Blackfield at Westleigh Park.

‘He’s an absolutely ideal signing for us,’ said boss Glenn Turnbull. ‘It’s not like you’re introducing a young kid, you know exactly what Craig will give you.’

Stoneham have won all four of their Wessex home games this season, scoring 15 goals and conceding just two - both to US Portsmouth in their last outing (4-2).

Including last season, the Purples have won 16 of their last 20 home league fixtures, drawing three and losing just one - 3-1 to Horndean last January.

One of those wins was a 2-0 success against Moneys in April on the final day of the Wessex League campaign.

But it will be a much-changed Moneys squad that travels down the M27 aiming for a ninth win in 11 league outings.

Only Cain, Jack Chandler and Callum Glen are likely to feature among the 13 players who appeared in the loss at Stoneham nine months ago.

A Moneys victory would see them leap Hamble and into fourth place - but a defeat would see them overtaken by Stoneham, who are currently a point behind with a game in hand.

‘I think the top three is achievable,’ Turnbull stated. ‘That’s what we’ve told the players.

‘If the season were an 800m race, we’ve reached around the 400m mark and we’re in the leading pack. Now we have to see if we can kick on.’

Playing last Friday enabled Turnbull to send coach Paul Barton on a Stoneham spying mission at AFC Portchester the following afternoon.

The Purples gave their table-topping hosts one of their toughest 90 minutes of the season, before losing 3-2.