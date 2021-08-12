Crawley Town defender's 'big opportunity' after arriving at National League South Hawks on loan

New Hawks loan signing Emmanuel Adebowale in action for Crawley. Picture: Jamie Evans

The defender, 23, has joined National League South Hawks on an initial 28-day loan deal from League Two Crawley.

With Doswell currently without centre-backs Jamie Collins (hamstring) and Sam Magri (calf) through injury, the new addition could be thrust straight into the starting line up for the opening-day visit of Welling United on Saturday.

Following his arrival earlier today, Adebowale has only been able with his new team-mates just once.

But with the Londoner featuring just six times for parent club Crawley making a permanent move from Eastbourne Borough in January 2020, Doswell says his 14th signing of the summer should see this as an ideal opportunity to get some minutes and start showing what he can do again.

The Hawks boss said: ‘I first came across him when he came across us for Eastbourne Borough.

‘He played against us and did really, really well. He then got a move to Crawley, for one reason or another he hasn’t got the game time he would like, I’ve got to say it’s a big opportunity for him to come and get some games - certainly while we’ve injuries to Magri (Sam) and Collins (Jamie).

‘That’s what he needs, all these younger players need to go on and play games.

‘When you pick up two injuries to two centre-halves, clearly, that’s going to put you under pressure.

‘We had to make a move, he’s trained really well with us this morning, we played an 11v11 practice match and he did really well. Hopefully it’s a win-win for everybody.’

Adebowale becomes Doswell's second signing in the final week before the new National League South season begins, following on from Oscar Gobern's arrival on Tuesday.

The former Southampton and Huddersfield midfielder, 30, is expected to go into the squad to face Welling, although Paul Rooney is likely to start after overcoming a calf injury.