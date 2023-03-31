The Bedhampton keeper saves during his side's 8-1 Challenge Cup loss to Wicor Mill. Picture by Kevin Shipp

One that did get the green light, albeit only after several pitch inspections, saw Division Four leaders Cross Keys Athletic gain three more points with a 2-1 victory over bottom club Emsworth Town Reserves.

Keys took the lead when Town failed to clear a Ben Jewell cross and Dale Marsh pounced to poke the ball past the keeper. The table-toppers doubled their advantage when Connor Marriott's through ball found Marsh, who lobbed the keeper and carried on running to put the ball home.

Keys had a couple of goals ruled out and Emsworth got back into the game on 40 minutes with a goal from Zack Grant.

The second half was more of a mudfest and both keepers were tested, with Emsworth's the busier of the two, but there was no further scoring.

Emsworth's first team had more success, with a 7-2 win over Pompey Chimes putting them second in Division Three behind Coach and Horses Albion.

On target for Emsworth were Braden Collins and Mauro Morais with two apiece - Morais netting his 25th and 26th goals of the season - and a hat-trick from George Rough to take his tally for the campaign to 13.

Fort Cumberland improved their chances of promotion in Division Five after a 4-0 triumph against AFC Bedhampton Village A moved them within four points of leaders AFC Farlington.

Billy Simmonds, Leon Warwood, Ben Winslade and Harley Hawkins got the goals for Cumberland.

The top two clashed in Division Seven and it ended honours even as Bulldog and Farlington Rovers played out a 1-1 draw. Harrison Tullett scored for Bulldog, with Callum Fowler replying.

Leaders Bulldog have now completed their season and must hope that second-placed Farlington and third-placed AFC Hilsea slip up in their remaining games.

Hilsea moved closer to the leaders after their 7-1 win against Gosham Rangers Reserves. There were doubles for Scott Thompson and Owen Oliver and one each from Andrew Oliver, Joe Winslade and Max Winslade, with Frankie Kalogirou replying.

Division One leaders Wicor Mill moved into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup with a comfortable 8-1 defeat of AFC Bedhampton Village - but only after falling behind.

Moulay Ousman helped himself to a hat-trick, Bailey Steele's double took him to 24 for the season and Jake Pepall, Lincoln Pepall and Charlie Stiles also found the net.

