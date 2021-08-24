Dan Bishop cannot fault 10-man Hayling United's efforts as Denmead record league double over them

Deanmead celebrate their opening goal in the first half. Picture: Alex Shute.

It was the second time the Humbugs had been on the end of a loss to Denmead in a matter of weeks after a 7-0 thumping in the reverse fixture at Front Lawn.

But Bishop was much more satisfied with the effort put in by his players this time - despite slipping to a third defeat in five league matches this season.

Steve Field and Danny Lucas struck in either half while Hayling captain Dan Clasby was shown a straight red card late on to compound a frustrating afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayling's George Gregory (10) looks for a way through. Picture: Alex Shute.

However, Bishop could not fault his depleted side for the effort they put in as Denmead completed the league double over the Humbugs.

Bishop said: ‘We have to get our team on the pitch and that’s what we’ll do.

‘I hope that my players, against all the adversity, how short we are and the injury problems we’re dealing with, I hope they can come off with a smile on their faces knowing they’ve given everything they can - that’s good enough for me.

‘I am generally an optimist, there’s no doubt about it, but we just had to look at our availability (against Denmead). It is what it is and we take it on the chin.

Action from Hayling United's home loss to Denmead. Picture: Alex Shute.

‘I said to the lads, ‘we know where we’re at and we might need to reset our short-term plans. Longer term, I still want us to be up there because I do believe when we get our players on the pitch we look a decent side.

‘It’s one of those things, I can’t really go hard on them, they gave me what they could and we’ve just got to accept it.'

Denmead would have been full of confidence on the back of their 7-0 romp at Front Lawn.

They would run out victors again, this time by a more slender margin, with Field and Lucas' strikes proving the difference.

Denmead's former Hayling keeper Chris Clark collects the ball. Picture: Alex Shute.

Captain Clasby, battling on with a calf injury to feature against Denmead, was dismissed after a reckless lunge late on.

Hayling head to Lyndhurst on Saturday they then host Locks Heath on Monday in a busy bank holiday weekend.

Denmead have two home games in four days – against Colden Common on Saturday and against Chamberlayne next Tuesday.