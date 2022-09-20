Dan Penfold the latest Clanfield injury victim in what appears to be an ultra-competitive Hampshire Premier League top flight
Dan Penfold is the latest Clanfield injury casualty in what is looking like an exceptionally competitive Hampshire Premier League top flight.
The former Moneyfields striker was on target at the weekend in a shock 4-2 Senior Division defeat at previously winless Overton.
Now he faces over a month on the sidelines with a thigh injury.
Clanfield boss Lee Blakely rued: ‘I don’t believe in bad luck, but we’ve been unfortunate with injuries already.’
Skipper Jake Knight was injured in the second game of the season, and only made his return as a second half sub at Overton.
Striker Adam Smalley is out with a fractured foot and goalkeeper Joe Hunt could miss the rest of the season due to requiring surgery.
Read More
Overton, who had picked up just one point in six games, stormed into a 4-0 lead before Fred Penfold (penalty) and Dan Penfold replied.
Even at this early stage of the season, every Senior team has won at least once and only Locks Heath are still unbeaten.
‘There’s not a lot of difference between the teams if everyone has their full side out,’ said Blakely. ‘This season is going to be a lot more competitive.
‘You’ve already seen that with QK beating Stockbridge and Locks only drawing with Winchester Castle at the weekend.
‘I don’t think there’s going to be any whipping boys.’
Elsewhere, Liss only picked up one point from their opening five matches, but have now won three in a row.
Clanfield travel to Liphook this weekend in the first round of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.