Danny Burroughs set to swap Portsea Island-based Wessex League clubs

US Portsmouth have put in a seven days notice of approach for the Moneyfields midfielder who has made just two competitive starts in 2022/23 so far.

Both Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull and US manager Fraser Quirke are in agreement that Burroughs needs more minutes than he is currently getting.

The player only made nine league and cup starts for Moneys first team last season, with another nine outings off the bench.

Danny Burroughs could be set to join US Portsmouth from Wessex League Premier Division neighbours Moneyfields. Picture by Chris Moorhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Danny needs to be playing more regularly to build up a level of consistency,’ said Quirke. ‘He’s not had that at Moneyfields, and hopefully we can give him that.’

Turnbull said: ‘Danny needs to be playing football and if Fraser can offer him that then he will go with our best wishes.

‘Someone of his age needs to be playing, and he’s behind Jordan Pile, Callum Glen and Harry Sargeant.’

Quirke, who was Turnbull’s assistant at Moneys last season, appreciates US’ position in the local Wessex League pecking order.

Unable to offer the financial rewards of some clubs, they can at least offer players more game time than those with budgets.

‘One of our selling points is that players can get more opportunities with us,’ said Quirke.

‘There’s more opportunities here than at some other clubs. Opportunities and development - that’s our two main selling points.’

Cameron Quirke, Bradey Norton and Moussa Traore all come back into contention for this weekend’s long Wessex trek to Shaftesbury.

Quirke and Norton were unavailable to face Fareham, while Traore was serving the final game of a suspension awarded for a red card in the FA Cup loss at Laverstock.

Josh Hazell could be added to the Moneyfields squad for their Wessex trip to AFC Stoneham.