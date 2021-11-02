Defender Ryan Woodford handed three-game suspension while Gosport Borough wait to see whether they'll face further punishment after feisty Salisbury FA Trophy tie

Gosport Borough and Salisbury players and staff were involved in a mass altercation during their FA Trophy tie. Picture: Tom Phillips

But Boro are still waiting to hear whether they'll receive any further punishment as tempers flared in the 2-1 cup defeat to Southern League Premier South rivals Salisbury at Privett Park on Saturday.

Gosport boss Shaun Gale is likely to face action after being sent-off for entering the field and becoming involved in a stand-off with Darren Mullings, who received the third red card of the tie.

Meanwhile, Boro chairman Iain McInnes could face punishment having entered the dugout area during the near 10-minute stoppage as the FA Trophy tie briefly descended into chaos.

Gosport are currently in the process of filing a 'pre-charge letter', which they have until Thursday to return to the FA after referee Ben Duffill submitted his report from the cup clash.

Management staff and players from both sides were embroiled in a mass altercation on the pitch following Woodford's tackle on Sam Ashton right in front of the Salisbury dugout soon after the restart.

What followed, was a near 10-minute stoppage in play as opposing players and management were embroiled in a fiery exchange.

Boro chairman McInnes even went pitchside which seemed to enrage the Salisbury bench before some supporters tried to confront an opposing player and break over the outer pitch railings.

As a result, both clubs could receive further punishment although they are waiting to learn whether that will be the case and what they may be charged with.