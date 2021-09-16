Denmead keeper Clark out for the season after being injured in Hampshire Premier League Cup loss at Moneyfields

Denmead keeper Chris Clark has been ruled out for the season.

The shot-stopper suffered a ruptured ligament in his right leg towards the end of the Hampshire Premier League Cup loss at Moneyfields Reserves last night.

Clark came off worse in a 50-50 challenge with home left wing-back Brandon Rogers, leading to the abandonment of the tie on 83 minutes.

Moneys were leading 3-1 at the time and the result of the tie will stand.

Denmead secretary Simon Strickland revealed: ‘We didn’t think Chris’ injury would be that bad - he was able to drive home.

‘But he messaged me this morning to say it had swollen up and he was going to A & E.

‘It’s not good news - it’s a ruptured ligament so that’s his season over.’

Clark had been an ever-present in goal for Denmead since leaving HPL Senior rivals Hayling United in the summer.

Denmead will field Ryan Groves - who used to play for the team when they were in the Meon Valley Sunday League - at Winchester Castle this weekend. Depending on his availability after that, Denmead could be looking to bring in a new keeper.

Strickland said it was Denmead’s decision to ask referee Gary Cash to abandon the tie and let the result stand.

‘We didn’t want to concede any further goals, as that would have been a travesty,’ he remarked.

‘The difference was, we had a couple of players out - midweek games are always tricky for us - and they could bring on two players who basically won the game for them.

‘We had them worried in the first half, they were getting a bit frustrated - the same thing happened after our goal. That was credit to us.’

The players Strickland was referring to were midfielders Toby Toman, who scored Moneys’ crucial second goal at a time when Denmead were on top, and Ronnie Clark.