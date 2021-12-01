'Don't celebrate anything - it's only half-time' - manager Karl Watson attempts to dampen excitement as Moneyfields Women hit top spot in promotion race

Kim Whitcombe fired in the opening goal in Moneyfields Women's crucial victory against Abingdon United. Picture: Keith Woodland (101119-302)

Moneys leapfrogged Abingdon United to move top of the table with a 2-1 win over their title rivals at Dover Road last weekend.

First-half strikes from Kim Whitcombe and Kayleigh Tonks helped Moneyfields move four points clear of Abingdon having played a game more.

Now at the halfway point of their season, Moneys are in prime position as they bid to make it third time lucky to make the dream of Women's National League football become a reality.

Manager Watson has set out to achieve that goal since launching the team in 2017 but could do nothing with his side denied promotion in each of the past two seasons – despite Moneyfields sitting top of the Southern Region Premier Division when the coronavirus pandemic scuppered both campaigns.

And it's remembering the recent hurt which is forcing Watson to warn his current squad to be extra cautious and not get carried away with half the season still to play.

The Moneys Women boss said: ‘We now have to make sure we don’t slip up because there’s no more room for error this season. It’ll come down to the crunch game at their place (Abingdon United), hopefully. We’ve now clocked up the points so it is our hands.

‘I told the girls at the end of the game when we huddled up, ‘don’t celebrate anything, don’t say anything, because it’s only half-time.’

‘The rebuild and coughing and spluttering at the start of the season cost us against Ascot United.’

Moneyfields Women have collected 22 points out of a possible 24 in their opening eight matches of the campaign.

Watson saw his side held to a 2-2 draw at Ascot United in October - but they have won their other seven league matches.

But with eight games to go this season the Moneys Women manager insisted his side can ill-afford to drop any more points in their title quest.

He added: ‘We know we have to win every game now, there’s no margin for error, we kind of got to keep hoping and praying that they (Abingdon United) slip-up at some point.