Dual-signed Chichester City pair could be in line to make another fleeting Horndean appearance at Cowes

Chichester City's Lloyd Rowlatt, pictured playing for former club Moneyfields, could feature again for Horndean on Saturday. Picture: Keith Woodland

Dual-signed Chi pair Lloyd Rowlatt and Ben Pashley turned out for the Deans – with Rowlatt also netting – for the first time this season in their 4-1 midweek victory over Alton at Five Heads Park.

Horndean boss Birmingham was extremely thankful to Chichester manager Miles Rutherford and his assistant Graeme Gee for allowing the pair to feature.

And with the Deans still struggling with several players unavailable again for the trip to Cowes - and Chichester without a game on Saturday - Birmingham will ask about the availability of the pair again.

He said: ‘They’ve been dual-registered (Ben and Lloyd) - yes, Chichester didn’t have a game. We were short - I lost Brandon Miller the other week after getting an injury against Hythe & Dibden and it now looks like Fuzz Kanjanda has got to go to have a scan on his ACL.

‘I can’t thank Miles Rutherford and Graeme Gee enough for Tuesday night (against Alton).

‘It could be Saturday (at Cowes) as well, I’ve got to sit down with Miles and Graeme, they are senior players at the club (Chichester) and they are their players first and foremost.’

Horndean will have to do without captain Ash Howes and defender Jack Lee, who are currently away for their wedding and honeymoon respectively, for the trip to the Isle of Wight.

Meanwhile, the Cowes visit will come too quickly for Miller (knee), Kanjanda (ACL scan upcoming), Alfie Lis and Harry Jackson.

But Birmingham is hopeful his patched-up side can come away from Cowes victorious and move another week closer to being back somewhere near full strength.

He added: ‘I had more on the treatment table (for Alton’s game) seeing my two physios then what I had available.

‘Alfie Lis should be okay to do light training (on Thursday) but not available for Saturday, Brandon Miller (knee) should be available for some light training this week but not for Saturday.

‘It’s a tough one, Cowes away. It’s going to be another tough, tough game. There are no easy games in the Wessex Premier, that’s how competitive it’s been.’