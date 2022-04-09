Dutch forward Manny Duku on the mark again as Hawks produce superb second-half display to give play-off hopes huge boost

Forward Manny Duku got the opener in Hawks' win over Braintree Picture: Dave Haines

Three strikes in a 21-minute spell after the restart from Manny Duku - his fifth goal in 12 club appearances - an unfortunate own-goal from the Iron goalkeeper William Johhson and substitute Tommy Wright moved Paul Doswell's side up to ninth and level on 48 points with St Albans in the play-off places.

While another substitute, Scott Rendell, was on hand to slot home on 87 minutes to round off what turned out to be a convincing victory in the end.

Hawks were uninspiring the the first half but, after Duku stooped to head the hosts ahead on 54 minutes, the floodgates opened.

Roberts’ strike crashed against the post before going in off the back of stopper Johnson on 66 minutes, then Wright made it three strikes in the space of 21 minutes.

Rendell would then add a fourth off the bench to provide a further boost to Hawks' goal difference, which could prove crucial in the race to finish in the pay-offs.

Braintree were much the brighter in the opening exchanges with Hawks fortunate not to fall behind in the early stages.

Goalkeeper Ross Worner could only watch as Jean-Baptiste Fischer's 25-yard curling free-kick crashed against the crossbar on 16 minutes.

The Hawks defence were then pierced through too easily five minutes later and Stefan Ilic's pass sent Gianni Crichlow racing away. He remained composed, rounding Worner but dragged his left-foot effort just wide of the far post.

Manny Duku then came close to handing the hosts the lead, curling just wide after Braintree had failed to properly clear Benny Read's cross on 23 minutes. But it was a first-half showing lacking in urgency and creation from the Hawks.

Forward Duku was looking Hawks' biggest threat as he lobbed just over the crossbar having intercepted Jay Porter's attempted header back to goalkeeper William Johnson five minutes after the restart.

But the breakthrough would arrive on 54 minutes through that man Duku. One of two half-time changes, full-back Josh Passley, whipped in a cross which evaded Scott Rendell, yet the Dutchman headed into the ground before his effort found the net.

Again, it was Duku carving out an opportunity for himself, this time taking the ball on his chest before firing just wide from the edge of the area a minute shy of the hour mark.

Hawks had the cushion of a second goal soon after when attacker James Roberts', making his first start since February 5, curling shot appeared to strike the post before heading into the net off the back of goalkeeper Johnson.

Wright capped a three-goal 21-minute spell, latching onto Billy Clifford's crisp through ball before firing low into the bottom corner with 15 minutes of normal time still to play.

There was still time for Rendell to swoop home from inside the area after being picked out by Clifford to round things off on 88 minutes.