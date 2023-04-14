Coach & Horses Albion equalise during their 2-1 win over Cowplain (all green kit) in their London Cup semi-final at Sevenoaks Road. Picture by Kevin Shipp

A week after progressing to the final of the Hampshire Sunday Vase, they defeated Cross Keys Athletic to reach the London Cup final.

Braden Collins netted the all-important goal for the City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 3 club against a Keys side top of Division 4.

Emsworth will now face divisional rivals Coach and Horses Albion in the final at Westleigh Park on April 23.

Albion came from behind to beat Cowplain 2-1 in their semi-final, Cameron Tomkins having opened the scoring.

The final should be an entertaining affair if the two Emsworth v Albion league games this season are anything to go by - the latter winning 4-3 and 5-3!

Second tier AC Copnor will face top flight leaders Wicor Mill in the Buster Gordon Cup final.

Copnor defeated Seagull 4-1 with goals from Bradley Hartill, Zak Goodyear, Barry Jeans and Jonathan Rowe, Brodie Spencer replying.

Prolific pair Connor Smith and Alfie Robinson shared the goals as Division 5 club Pelham Arms defeated top flight FFTP 5-2 in the quarter final of the Challenge Cup.

Robinson’s treble took his seasonal tally to 24 while Smith’s brace means he has now plundered a stunning 43 goals in just 20 appearances.

Pelham will now face Wicor Mill in the last four.

Bransbury Wanderers recorded their third straight win in Division 7, defeating Gosham Rangers Reserves 3-0.

Rangers had the better of the first half with Bransbury's keeper pulling off a string of excellent saves to keep the score level at half-time..

Bransbury came out of the traps the quickest after the break, playing some lovely passing football, and it wasn’t long before Cameron McCullen put them ahead with a sublime half volley.

Gosham kept pushing and probing but they just couldn’t break down a stubborn Bransbury defence with Ryan Gill a standout performer.

Bransbury grabbed a second through Zach Atkins with a goal of the season award contender. After picking the ball up 30 yards from goal, he unleashed a fierce strike straight into the top left hand corner.

Barnsbury’s final goal came when a ball was played up to striker Jamie Mitchell, who muscled a defender out of the way and allowing his strike partner Brad Hume to score.

Bransbury face AFC Hilsea this weekend in a game which will decide whether Hilsea lift the basement division title or whether Bulldog can be the ones left celebrating silverware.

With Bulldog having already completed their games, Hilsea moved to within one point of the leaders after a 3-1 win over Farlington Rovers with goals from Andy Oliver and Bradley Hargraves (2).

Two players went nap in AFC Prospect Farm Rangers’ 12-1 drubbing of AFC Eastney in Division 5.