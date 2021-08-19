Encouraging signs but boss Shaun Gale tells Gosport Borough to be more clinical at 'big-hitters' Weston-super-Mare

Injured Gosport striker Matt Paterson requires a knee operation. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141219-11)

Boro suffered a first league defeat of the season on Tuesday, going down 1-0 at Walton Casuals.

Gale felt it was a game his troops deserved at least a point from given the chances they created.

However, Gosport were made to pay for missed opportunities and came away with nothing to show for their efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale says his men cannot afford to be that wasteful again if they are to return with at least a point from Weston.

But the Boro boss has taken plenty of encouragement from his side's opening two league performances.

Gale said: ‘It was disappointing, to be fair (Walton loss), obviously no-one wants to lose football matches and we didn’t deserve to lose (at Walton).

‘We created enough chances in the second half to have won the game so to get nothing out of it was a disappointment.

‘We’ve got to pick ourselves up and go to Weston-super-Mare, who are one of the big-hitters in the league. They’re looking to get out of it, like ourselves, and it’s going to be another tough game.

‘You look at the players they’ve (Weston) got. They’ve got Dayle Grubb who they brought back from Forest Green, he’s an excellent player, they’ve got some good experience as well in their side.

‘It’s going to be a tough afternoon but we need to show the same commitment we’ve shown in both games (this season).

‘We’ve got to take them chances and we didn’t, that’s the disappointment. It moves on, I can’t ask anymore of the lads, they gave their all and we’ve got a few youngsters in the team and that’s how it is. We get on with it, I’m not going to moan about it.'

Gale's injury list has grown in the opening week of the season. He already had Mike Carter (knee), Matt Paterson, requiring a knee operation, Rory Williams (groin) and Ryan Woodfoord (illness) missing before last weekend's season opener against Poole Town.