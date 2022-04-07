Evergreen former Southampton, AFC Bournemouth and Norway international ninth-tier Baffins Milton Rovers could face on trip to struggling Hythe & Dibden
Baffins Milton Rovers are faced with the prospect of coming up against a former Premier League ace and Norway international when they travel to Wessex League Premier strugglers Hythe & Dibden on Saturday.
Jo Tessem, who counts Southampton, AFC Bournemouth and Norweigan heavyweights Molde as some of his old clubs, was on the scoresheet in second-bottom Hythe's 2-0 victory over AFC Stoneham last weekend.
The evergreen one-time international star, who collected nine caps in all for his country, is still playing on in the English ninth-tier at the age of 50, making nine appearances and netting once for Hythe this term.
Tessem is now fifth campaign with the Hampshire club, having first arrived in the 2017-18 season. Versatile Tessem signed for Southampton under then-manager Dave Jones from Molde in November 1999 for a £600,000 fee.
He went onto make 119 appearances over a six-year stay with Pompey's arch-rivals, scoring 16 times.
Incredibly, Tessem is nine years the senior of Shaun Wilkinson - aged 41 - who takes his Baffins side to Hythe this weekend.
The Portsmouth-based outfit will be hoping to stop Tessem and his team-mates and end the season on a high note, with this trip their penultimate fixture, after a run of just two wins in their previous 14 league fixtures.
Tessem also enjoyed a short stay with AFC Bournemouth, making 11 appearances in 2008, before dropping into the non-league with Eastleigh.