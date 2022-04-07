Evergreen former Southampton, AFC Bournemouth and Norway international ninth-tier Baffins Milton Rovers could face on trip to struggling Hythe & Dibden

Jo Tessem, who counts Southampton, AFC Bournemouth and Norweigan heavyweights Molde as some of his old clubs, was on the scoresheet in second-bottom Hythe's 2-0 victory over AFC Stoneham last weekend.

The evergreen one-time international star, who collected nine caps in all for his country, is still playing on in the English ninth-tier at the age of 50, making nine appearances and netting once for Hythe this term.

Tessem is now fifth campaign with the Hampshire club, having first arrived in the 2017-18 season. Versatile Tessem signed for Southampton under then-manager Dave Jones from Molde in November 1999 for a £600,000 fee.

Former Southampton player Jo Tessem is still playing for ninth-tier Hythe & Dibden at the age of 50 Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He went onto make 119 appearances over a six-year stay with Pompey's arch-rivals, scoring 16 times.

Incredibly, Tessem is nine years the senior of Shaun Wilkinson - aged 41 - who takes his Baffins side to Hythe this weekend.

The Portsmouth-based outfit will be hoping to stop Tessem and his team-mates and end the season on a high note, with this trip their penultimate fixture, after a run of just two wins in their previous 14 league fixtures.