Ex-Baffins skipper James Cowan stars as AFC Portchester storm to highest Wessex League away win for almost five years

Former Baffins Milton Rovers skipper James Cowan grabbed his first Royals goals in a 6-0 victory at Alresford Town.

It was the second time this year that Portchester had struck half-a-dozen at the Magpies, following a 6-2 Premier win last February.

Ryan Wilkins had started the spree inside the opening 10 minutes, rising high to head in a Cowan corner.

James Cowan, middle, is congratulated after one of his goals at Alresford. Picture by Daniel Haswell.

George Barker and Sam Pearce made it 3-0 at the interval, with Cowan’s second half double sandwiching a Brett Pitman penalty.

Pitman, therefore, continued his record of having scored in all six of Portchester’s league wins so far. With seven goals, he is joint-top of the leading Premier Division scorers list (league only) with Bemerton’s Reece Rusher.

‘We completely dominated the game,’ reported Portchester boss Dave Carter. ‘Their keeper was man of the match by a country mile.

‘We didn’t really get out of second gear, sometimes when it’s like that you end up missing some easy chances.

James Cowan, right, walks off after his two-goal performance at Alresford. Picture by Daniel Haswell.

‘It was important to keep a clean sheet, having conceded six in two games before (a 5-4 win at Shaftesbury and a 3-2 win at Baffins).

‘It was also nice to see Jim (Cowan) score his first goals, he’s a good all-round player.’

Carter was still without Curt Da Costa, who is still recovering after a head injury at Shaftesbury a fortnight ago, while Ashton Leigh could return to training this week following a knee problem.

Young full-back Harvey Aston has been allowed to join US Portsmouth ‘on loan’, and he made his debut in yesterday’s home loss to Hamble Club.

‘Harvey’s not getting the game time he needs with our U23s,’ said Carter. ‘He needs games, so this is a good move for him.

‘We’ve got a big squad - 22 players - and it’s difficult keeping everyone happy.’

The six-goal win at Alresford, meanwhile, was Portchester’s biggest away league win since a 7-0 romp at Newport IoW in September 2017, when Bobby Scott and Andy Todd both netted twice.

Prior to that, a Steve Ramsey hat-trick had contributed to a 7-0 league victory at Whitchurch in 2016.

Going back even further, a Luke Sweeney treble had helped Portchester defeat Horndean 7-2 at Five Heads Park in January 2015.

Portchester remain second in the table on goal difference, after Bemerton Heath Harlequins – managed by ex-Portchy youth coach Shaun Hale - caned AFC Stoneham 5-1 for their sixth straight win.

The top two are due to meet at Portchester on Tuesday, October 4 - a game originally scheduled for last weekend but called off following the Queen’s passing.

Prior to that summit showdown, Portchester travel to Christchurch on October 1, the same day Bemerton go to Shaftesbury.