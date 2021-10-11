Ex-Pompey defender Harry Kavanagh could be back for Gosport’s attractive FA Trophy tie against Steve Claridge’s Salisbury

Harry Kavanagh, left, has been given the all clear to return to training. Picture: Tom Phillips

The former Pompey Academy defender has been sidelined since suffering a broken collarbone against Poole Town on the opening day of the season, August 14.

But he has now been given the all clear to resume training, and Borough boss Shaun Gale is hoping he could be available again for selection within a couple of weeks.

Gosport have been drawn against Steve Claridge’s Salisbury in their first Trophy tie of the season, on Saturday October 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is added spice to the encounter as Salisbury boast a handful of ex-Gosport players - Sam Roberts, Pat O’Flaherty, Charlie Kennedy, Charlie Davis and Sam Ashton.

The teams have not met since a dull 0-0 league draw at Privett Park in February 2020. This season’s league encounters see Gosport visit Salisbury on New Year’s Day and Salisbury make the return journey on Bank Holiday Monday, April 18 - Boro’s last home game of 2021/22.

Gosport famously reached the Trophy final as a National League South club in 2013/14, winning through six rounds to do so, but have only won six ties in seven seasons since.

Gale is expecting to welcome striker Matt Paterson and midfielder Mike Carter back to training this week as well as Kavanagh. But, given their age and the fact they missed pre-season, they are not expected to be in first team contention until November.

‘They are big players for us, but we can’t rush them back,’ said Gale.

‘We certainly need another centre forward and Matt offers us something different.’