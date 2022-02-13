Former Portsmouth FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham and England player Darren Anderton confirmed for Lee Rigby memorial charity football match in Portchester this summer
Former Pompey hero and England international Daren Anderton is to make a return to the area for a charity football game this summer.
Shaggy, as he was nicknamed, will be taking part in the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup, which is contested each year by an ex-Rangers team and an ex-Pompey team.
Already confirmed for this year are Mark Hateley, Alex Rae and David Robertson.
It takes place on Friday, June 3 at AFC Portchester, the Wicor rec in Cranleigh Road, and tickets are £13 for adults and £6 for children.
The day raises money for the Lee Rigby Foundation, in memory of the soldier who was stabbed to death in the street in Woolwich, London, in 2013.