Former Portsmouth FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham and England player Darren Anderton confirmed for Lee Rigby memorial charity football match in Portchester this summer

Former Pompey hero and England international Daren Anderton is to make a return to the area for a charity football game this summer.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 5:29 pm

Shaggy, as he was nicknamed, will be taking part in the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup, which is contested each year by an ex-Rangers team and an ex-Pompey team.

Already confirmed for this year are Mark Hateley, Alex Rae and David Robertson.

Darren Anderton celebrates scoring for Pompey during the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool in 1992 Picture: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

It takes place on Friday, June 3 at AFC Portchester, the Wicor rec in Cranleigh Road, and tickets are £13 for adults and £6 for children.

The day raises money for the Lee Rigby Foundation, in memory of the soldier who was stabbed to death in the street in Woolwich, London, in 2013.

