Shaggy, as he was nicknamed, will be taking part in the Lee Rigby Memorial Cup, which is contested each year by an ex-Rangers team and an ex-Pompey team.

Already confirmed for this year are Mark Hateley, Alex Rae and David Robertson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Anderton celebrates scoring for Pompey during the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool in 1992 Picture: Shaun Botterill/Allsport

It takes place on Friday, June 3 at AFC Portchester, the Wicor rec in Cranleigh Road, and tickets are £13 for adults and £6 for children.

The day raises money for the Lee Rigby Foundation, in memory of the soldier who was stabbed to death in the street in Woolwich, London, in 2013.