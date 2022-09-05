Ex-Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman returns to Portsea Island aiming to continue goal-a-game Wessex League record for AFC Portchester

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Pompey favourite will be part of the AFC Portchester squad travelling to Baffins Milton Rovers for Tuesday’s Wessex League derby at the PMC Stadium (7.45pm).

The game pits a team (Baffins) with no points and no goals in the Premier Division so far against a side (Portchester) who have won their opening four league fixtures, and have scored 10 goals in the last two of them.

And Pitman has netted in each of those four victories - scoring the winner against Cowes on his debut, netting twice in a 2-1 win at Blackfield, and also on target at home to Brockenhurst (5-0) and at Shaftesbury (5-4).

Brett Pitman, left, has just scored for AFC Portchester in Saturday's thrilling 5-4 Wessex League win at Shaftesbury - his fifth league goal in four games this season. Picture by Daniel Haswell.

Baffins boss Danny Thompson said: ‘We could have done without it really, but you have to play them at some point.

‘Brett Pitman probably equals my squad’s wage bill for the week, that’s the gulf between the two teams.

‘It’s great having someone of his quality in the league, he could still play League One or League Two without a shadow of a doubt. He’s a fantastic professional, always scored goals wherever he’s been.

‘It will be great experience for my lads, and we’ll give it our best shot. We’ll have to be at our very, very best and hopefully they will have an off day.’

Pitman’s last appearance in Portsmouth was for Swindon in a 2-0 League One loss at Fratton Park in February 2021.

In front of Pompey fans, his last outing was for the Blues in a EFL Trophy tie against Northampton in December 2019.

Thompson, who ended his playing career at the Royals, added: ‘Portchester are a great club and I’ve said it from day one, I firmly believe this will be their year.

‘They should win the league and I hope they do. They’re more than ready to take that next step up.’

Baffins have only played two Wessex Premier games in 2022/23, losing both 3-0 at home - to Hamble Club and AFC Stoneham.

‘There’s no need to panic yet,’ said Thompson. ‘We’ve only played two games, it’s not as if we’ve played 20.

‘I’ve got the full support of the chairman (Steve Cripps) and Tony Male, they keep on texting me to say they’re happy with the performances.

‘They’ve seen the games, they know I’m not making it up when I say we’ve played some decent football.’

Baffins were beaten 5-1 at home last Friday by two tiers higher Winchester City in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The last two City goals, though, came when they were down to 10 men. After making all three subs, Thompson then saw Dillon North stretchered off with a dislocated shoulder five minutes from time.

‘It wasn’t a bad performance,’ he repeated. ‘If we’d taken our chances, we could have scored three or four.

‘There’s no reason if we play like that why we can’t get something (against Portchester), but it’s going to be difficult.’

One member of the Portchester squad eager to play on Tuesday will be James Cowan, who was the Baffins captain last season.

Cowan started on the bench at Shaftesbury as boss Dave Carter shuffled his pack in north Dorset.

Former Pompey Academy striker Harrison Brook was another on the bench at Shaftesbury after starting - and scoring - on his debut against Brockenhurst.

Curt Da Costa will be missing for the Royals after going off at Shaftesbury with a head injury.

Concussion protocols also mean defender Ed Sanders is again absent from the Baffins squad.

He suffered a head injury in last Tuesday’s Wessex League Cup win at Whitchurch, meaning Obi Saidy and Ryan Kennedy were paired in central defence for Winchester’s visit.

North and Brad Gale (both shoulder injuries) and Frankie Paige (unavailable) will also be missing from the Rovers squad.