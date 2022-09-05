News you can trust since 1877
Familiar faces set for Westleigh Park return as Hawks handed home FA Cup Hampshire derby

Hawks will welcome back a handful of familiar faces after being handed a Hampshire derby in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

By Simon Carter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:52 pm
Paul Doswell’s side have been drawn at home to two tiers lower AFC Totton in a tie to be played on Saturday, September 17.

It will be the first ever competitive meeting of the two clubs.

Striker Scott Rendell, who was at Hawks last season, scored twice as the Stags thrashed Wincanton 9-2 in last weekend’s first qualifying round tie in Somerset.

Mike Carter, right, is now at Hawks' FA Cup second qualifying round opponents AFC Totton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Defender Michael Green, who spent a short spell at Westleigh Park last term, was also in the starting XI.

And Mike Carter - who played for the Hawks during their National League campaign in 2018/19 - was on the bench after leaving Gosport Borough in the summer to join Totton.

Another familiar face for Doswell will be striker Brett Williams, who netted five times against Wincanton. Williams, 34, had a loan spell at Doswell’s Sutton United in 2018/19.

The Stags are managed by Jimmy Ball, son of England legend and former Pompey boss Alan.

Rendell, 35, has scored the winner in both of Totton’s Southern League Division 1 South victories this season.

He grabbed the decider on his competitive debut against Bishop’s Cleeve on the opening day, and also struck an 88th minute winner at Frome Town.

Gosport Borough will be at home to Paulton Rovers in the FA Cup second qualifying round if they beat Hamworthy United in Wednesday’s Privett Park replay.

Second qualifying round winners will bank £3,375, with losers picking up £1,125.

Hawks are aiming to reach the first round stage for the third year running. Last season they lost 4-0 at Charlton Athletic in the first round and in 2020/21 reached the second round, where they lost in the last minute of extra time at lower tier Marine.

