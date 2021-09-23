Excitement building for AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter ahead of first Moneyfields return

AFC Portchester will be without striker Lee Wort in the FA Vase at Moneyfields. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The AFC Portchester boss takes his team to the Moneyfields side he used to manage for an intriguing second round qualifying battle.

Carter enjoyed great success during his six years as Moneys boss, guiding the club to the Southern League for the first time in their history in the 2016-17 season.

But he swapped Dover Road for pastures new and Portchester in February.

And it's a return he is ready for as the Royals bid to make it eight games undefeated in all competitions.

Carter said: ‘It’s a big game, they’re all big games for us, every game is a big game.

‘It’s obviously a big game for myself going back to Moneyfields, I’m looking forward to it, it’s a game I want to be part of and involved in.

‘It’s a big week, really, we’ve got Moneyfields and Horndean in the space of four days, obviously one in the FA Vase and one in the league. I’m looking forward to it, really.

‘There’s nothing strange about it, I’m more looking forward to it, it’s nice to go back to your old haunts, see people you haven’t seen and people who work behind the scenes who people don’t appreciate with all the volunteers.

‘It’ll be a tough game, I know they’re giving it stacks that they’re the massive underdogs, it’ll be interesting to see what team they pick.’

The Royals are definitely without Lee Wort (unavailable) and suspended midfielder Jake Raine for the short trip to Moneyfields.

Meanwhile, George Colson is also a doubt after hobbling off in last weekend's draw with AFC Stoneham.

But Carter says he still has more than enough quality within his squad to claim a big FA Vase victory.

He added: ‘We’ve got quite a few missing, to be honest, we had eight missing last Saturday with injuries, suspensions and holidays. We’ve got a few missing, George Colson is doubtful, Lee Wort is on holiday - we’ve got a few missing.