Experienced cavalry on their way to help Moneyfields’ next generation

Harry Bedford, right, is in line for Moneyfields Reserve action next month after recovering from ACL surgery. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

But an experienced cavalry is expected to help them out in the next few weeks or so.

Boss Lee Mould handed debuts to strikers Dave Evans and Hudson Le Ray, right wing-back Sam Drew and central midfielder Robbie Davies for the 3-1 third round success at South Wonston Swifts.

In addition, centre half Dehran Mclay Hodge and left wing-back Alex Pullin both made their second reserve starts and two more under-18s, Michael Wiltshire and Albie Colben, came off the bench.

Luke Richards, who Mould worked with at US Portsmouth, has been signed permanently and has scored in each of his two starts so far.

The youngsters have been promoted to fill the spaces made vacant by former reserve regulars who have either left or are expected to leave soon.

Defender Kieran Clark has joined Wessex Leaguers Fareham Town and Brandon Rogers, who can play centre back or left wing-back, has this week moved to Fleetlands after playing his last game for the club at South Wonston.

‘You never know if the kids are going to sink or swim, but they were fantastic,’ said Mould of the cup victory. ‘South Wonston were quite physical, they put themselves about a bit.’

After falling behind early on, Moneys turned the game round through a quickfire double from Evans. After levelling with a bullet header from a corner, he cut inside from the left and thumped a 25-yarder into the roof of the net.

Richards completed the win which booked Moneys a quarter-final trip to another lower division side, Hook.

More experienced faces are due to be drafted in within the next month or so to boost reserve team numbers and experience levels.

Striker Tyler Moret and midfielder Harry Bedford are set to get minutes after recovering from long-term injuries - ACL reconstruction in the latter’s case.

Moneys are also aiming to sign a couple of thirtysomething midfielders with Wessex League experience.

‘My views on the reserve team are the same as Glenn’s (Turnbull, first team manager),’ explained Mould. ‘There should be some experience, a couple of first teamers needing minutes and a sprinkling of younger players.